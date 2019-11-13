Home

Keehr Funeral Home Llc
S604 Plant St
Spring Valley, WI 54767
(715) 778-5501
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Matthew's Lutheran Church
Spring Valley, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St Matthew's Lutheran Church
Spring Valley
Age 97, of Oakdale died Sunday, Nov 10, 2019. Funeral service, Sat, Nov 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Spring Valley, WI. Visitation is one hour prior to service at church Saturday. Burial will be in the St Michael's Cemetery, Spring Valley. Survived by daughters, Dianne (Paul) Rettinger, Sally (Steve) Keller and Yvonne (Rocky) Wilske. Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley is handling arrangements. 715-778-5501 www.keehrfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019
