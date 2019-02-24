Home

Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
9757 S 1700 E
Sandy, UT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
9757 S 1700 E
Sandy, UT
View Map
1974 - 2019 Beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Son and Friend. Age 44, resident of Sandy, UT, from Sacramento, CA died tragically February 7, 2019. Survived by loving wife Rachel Lavana (nee Mueller) of St. Paul, MN; father of blended family of 8 children Isaac, Luke, Zelie, Simon, Elijah, Gabriel, Jonah & Evangelina; parents, Jorge & Andrea Lavana; siblings Rosaura, Brenda, Joaquin & families. He was a man who loved God, family, and country. MAJ Lavana served in the military for 18 years, served 2 tours in Iraq (2004-2006), was awarded the Bronze Star (2006) & the Meritorious Service Medal (2014). During his military career, MAJ Lavana earned 27 medals, ribbons, stars and badges. Viewing Tue., Feb. 26th at 3PM-5PM St. Rose Catholic Church, 5961 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento, CA. Burial Service: Wed., Feb. 27th at 11AM at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
