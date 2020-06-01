Age 91 Passed away peacefully at the Woodbury Villa in Woodbury, MN. He is survived by his wife, Ann; sisters, Dorraine and Rose Ann; sons, Craig and Carl; grandchildren, Brittney and Miranda along with 6 great grand children. He loved the outdoors camping, hunting and fishing along with working in the yard keeping the flower garden in full bloom all summer long. He also looked forward to their yearly trips to Las Vegas. He will be buried at Fort Snelling Cemetery with military honors. A memorial will be held at a later date once it is safe for his family and friends to get together and celebrate his life.









