Age 94 of Wayzata Passed away May 17, 2019 Bud was born in 1924 in Prior Lake, MN to Peter and Elizabeth Mueller. He rejoins his wife Jean in peace. His memory will be carried on by his 3 sons Steve (Pam) Mueller, Mike (Shelly) Mueller, Tim (Mary) Mueller as well as his 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many other family members, friends and colleagues from his 60 years in the furniture industry. Bud was a devout Christian and a loving, loyal father, friend and mentor to many. He will surely be missed. Mass of Christian burial Saturday, June 29th at 11 AM at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 155 County Road 24 in Wayzata Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment St. George Cemetery in Long Lake. Arrangements by Mueller Memorial, St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019