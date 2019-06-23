Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Name of Jesus in Medina
155 County Road 24
Wayzata, MN 55391
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
155 County Road 24
Wayzata, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Flavian MUELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flavian "Bud" MUELLER


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Flavian "Bud" MUELLER Obituary
Age 94 of Wayzata Passed away May 17, 2019 Bud was born in 1924 in Prior Lake, MN to Peter and Elizabeth Mueller. He rejoins his wife Jean in peace. His memory will be carried on by his 3 sons Steve (Pam) Mueller, Mike (Shelly) Mueller, Tim (Mary) Mueller as well as his 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many other family members, friends and colleagues from his 60 years in the furniture industry. Bud was a devout Christian and a loving, loyal father, friend and mentor to many. He will surely be missed. Mass of Christian burial Saturday, June 29th at 11 AM at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 155 County Road 24 in Wayzata Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment St. George Cemetery in Long Lake. Arrangements by Mueller Memorial, St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.