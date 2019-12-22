|
Age 100, of Eagan Passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey. Florence is survived by her children, Jim (Linda), Eileen (Glenn) Gregory, and Glen; grandchildren, Lisa (Steve) Lawry, Merritt (Sean) Callahan, Jim (Jen) O'Brien, Todd (Tanya) Kubista, Gina Kubista (Kevin Schulz), Dana (Corey) Miller; great-grandchildren, Megan (David) Mastell, Tyler (Sophia) Lawry, Alexa, Ashtyn, and Triston Kubista, Alexis Miller, Madeline, Annabelle, and Nicholas O'Brien, Elizabeth Callahan; and one great-great grandchild on the way; sisters, Marcella Schindeldecker, Viola Lemay, and Darline Lehmann; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Funeral Services will be 11 AM, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1930 Diffley Road, Eagan, MN., with Visitation 10-11 AM in the Church. Memorials to Christ Lutheran Church are preferred. (651) 454-9488.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019