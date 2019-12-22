Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Anna (Ohmann) O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Anna (Ohmann) O'BRIEN Obituary
Age 100, of Eagan Passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey. Florence is survived by her children, Jim (Linda), Eileen (Glenn) Gregory, and Glen; grandchildren, Lisa (Steve) Lawry, Merritt (Sean) Callahan, Jim (Jen) O'Brien, Todd (Tanya) Kubista, Gina Kubista (Kevin Schulz), Dana (Corey) Miller; great-grandchildren, Megan (David) Mastell, Tyler (Sophia) Lawry, Alexa, Ashtyn, and Triston Kubista, Alexis Miller, Madeline, Annabelle, and Nicholas O'Brien, Elizabeth Callahan; and one great-great grandchild on the way; sisters, Marcella Schindeldecker, Viola Lemay, and Darline Lehmann; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Funeral Services will be 11 AM, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1930 Diffley Road, Eagan, MN., with Visitation 10-11 AM in the Church. Memorials to Christ Lutheran Church are preferred. (651) 454-9488.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -