Age 100 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 in Johnson City, TX. Survived by daughter Kathleen (Gary) Gilstrap and son Paul; grandchildren Dale, Tracy, Chad, Cheri' & Joseph; four great-grandchildren; and by brother Elmer. Preceded in death by husband Joseph; son Mark; sisters Gertrude, Catherine & Dorothy; brothers Clarence, Alfred, Raymond, William & George. She was a woman of deep faith and showed unconditional love for all people in her life. A celebration of life to be held early this summer.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
