Age 98, of North Branch Died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at home with her family by her side. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lindstrom. Visitation one hour before the service at church. Interment at Hillside Cemetery, Center City. Florence was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer in 1995; and twelve siblings. She is survived by her children, Ken Paetzel and Karen Kubat; grandchildren, Jon Kubat, Sara Paetzel, Josh Brehm, and Kevin Paetzel; great-grandchild, Ashley Paetzel; a great-great-grandchild expected in a few weeks and several nephews. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019