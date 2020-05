Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 93 of Woodbury Passed away May 22, 2020 Preceded in death by husband John. Devoted mother to Judy Swanson and Ronald Skwier (Carolyn). Precious grandmother to six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Private service due to Covid.









