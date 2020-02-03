|
|
Age 94, of Shoreview Passed away on January 30, 2020 Funeral services for Florence will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Browerville. Florence is survived by her children: Greg (Debbie) Hoel of Inver Grove Heights, Mark (Linda) Hoel of Minneapolis, Dave (Sandy) Hoel of Lino Lakes, Dan (Debby) Hoel of Longville, Barb (Craig) Gonsior of Forest Lake, Bob (Pam) Hoel of Scandia; 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren; siblings: Victor (Mildred) Kurpiers of Browerville and Sister Stephen of St. Cloud. Itenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 3, 2020