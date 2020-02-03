Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Florence HOEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence HOEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence HOEL Obituary
Age 94, of Shoreview Passed away on January 30, 2020 Funeral services for Florence will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Browerville. Florence is survived by her children: Greg (Debbie) Hoel of Inver Grove Heights, Mark (Linda) Hoel of Minneapolis, Dave (Sandy) Hoel of Lino Lakes, Dan (Debby) Hoel of Longville, Barb (Craig) Gonsior of Forest Lake, Bob (Pam) Hoel of Scandia; 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren; siblings: Victor (Mildred) Kurpiers of Browerville and Sister Stephen of St. Cloud. Itenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -