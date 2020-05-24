Age 88 Of Roseville Passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 17, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Kenneth Ziemer. Survived by children, Linda, Nancy Schultz, Susan (Jack) Blais, Jim (Mary), Joe, John (Paige), Bob (Monee); de facto son-in-law, Buck Schultz; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Campbell and Dorothy Anderson; many treasured in-laws, nieces and nephews; and other cherished family and friends. Florence was born in Stephen, MN, to a large Polish family and worked at Liberty State Bank for over 30 years. After retirement she enjoyed spending winters with her friends in McAllen, TX. She liked golfing, travelling, and playing cards, dominoes, and bingo. And she loved to dance, especially the polka. Flo will be remembered for her kindness, loving nature, generosity, her sense of humor and devotion to her faith. She was a wonderful Mom and Grandma to many and will be missed by all. On Thursday May 28 at 11:30 AM, we invite all of our family and friends to say a prayer, light a candle, observe a moment of silence, and raise a toast in honor of Mom. A celebration of Florence's life will take place at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550