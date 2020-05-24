Florence I. ZIEMER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88 Of Roseville Passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 17, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Kenneth Ziemer. Survived by children, Linda, Nancy Schultz, Susan (Jack) Blais, Jim (Mary), Joe, John (Paige), Bob (Monee); de facto son-in-law, Buck Schultz; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Campbell and Dorothy Anderson; many treasured in-laws, nieces and nephews; and other cherished family and friends. Florence was born in Stephen, MN, to a large Polish family and worked at Liberty State Bank for over 30 years. After retirement she enjoyed spending winters with her friends in McAllen, TX. She liked golfing, travelling, and playing cards, dominoes, and bingo. And she loved to dance, especially the polka. Flo will be remembered for her kindness, loving nature, generosity, her sense of humor and devotion to her faith. She was a wonderful Mom and Grandma to many and will be missed by all. On Thursday May 28 at 11:30 AM, we invite all of our family and friends to say a prayer, light a candle, observe a moment of silence, and raise a toast in honor of Mom. A celebration of Florence's life will take place at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved