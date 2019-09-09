|
Age 86, of Cottage Grove, MN Passed away on September 7, 2019. She was born and raised in Hayward, WI. She was married for 68 years to the love of her life, Myron. She worked for 35 years at Tinucci's in Newport, MN, where she belovedly was known as "Flosey." She was an excellent cook, and had many of her recipes published, including several in Taste of Home magazine. Her love of baking combined with her impeccable flare for style, delighted all. An avid gardener, birdwatcher, and card player, Flo was passionate about enjoying the present as well as researching the past. Flo could always be found with a camera in tow and she captured a remarkable collection of photographs that are treasured by her family and loved ones. Flo deeply loved her family and friends. She always made time for others and found great joy in visits around the dinner table, especially at her favorite place the family farm in Stone Lake, WI. She was a woman of strength, courage, and uncompromising integrity and her light will carry on in all that were so blessed to know her. Flo is survived by her husband Myron Tripp; children, Greg Tripp (Candi), and Nancy Hogstad (Bob); her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life 1 PM with visitation beginning at 12 noon, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Family interment at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Stone Lake, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Donations will be given in her name to her favorite historical societies. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 9, 2019