Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
Florence (Flossie) KLANDE

Florence (Flossie) KLANDE Obituary
Passed away December 15, 2019 at the age of 100. Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth; son Timothy and special friend Donald Pierce. Survived by her son Kevin (Nancy); daughter-in-law Sherry and brother Vernon; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; special friends Juen, Gloria, Virginia and Pastor Brian Scoles. Florence proudly served in the U.S. Military, WAAC, 1943-1946. Special thanks to the staff at Good Samaritan-Maplewood. Visitation Thursday from 2-6 PM at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. Private interment at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019
