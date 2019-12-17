|
|
Passed away December 15, 2019 at the age of 100. Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth; son Timothy and special friend Donald Pierce. Survived by her son Kevin (Nancy); daughter-in-law Sherry and brother Vernon; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; special friends Juen, Gloria, Virginia and Pastor Brian Scoles. Florence proudly served in the U.S. Military, WAAC, 1943-1946. Special thanks to the staff at Good Samaritan-Maplewood. Visitation Thursday from 2-6 PM at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. Private interment at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019