Age 90 of Vadnais Heights Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother Born August 18, 1928. Passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. Preceded in death by first husband, Daniel Haechrel and second husband, Mike Kropelnicki; son, James Haechrel; grandson, Eric; and sisters, Marie and Lorraine. Survived by children, Jean (Del) Haakenson, Sandra (Greg) Haechrel, Cheryl (Kevin) Peterson, Timothy (Robyn) Haechrel and John (Misty); step-children, Jeanne (Joe) Goblirsch, Jim, Tom (Jane), Mick (Sherry) and Barbara (Mike) Caron; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchil-dren and many relatives and friends. Visitation 5:30-7:30 pm TOMORROW Thursday, March 7 at the ROSEVILLE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 2245 Hamline Ave. N. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Friday, March 8 at CHURCH OF THE HOLY CHILDHOOD, 1435 Midway Parkway, St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 9 am prior to Mass at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Church of the Holy Childhood. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 6, 2019