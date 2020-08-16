Florence Larson was everyone's Grandma. Loving, friendly, feisty, independent, generous and physically active are words that describe this wonderful woman perfectly. Family and friends would always check their mail to see if Florence had sent them one of her special notes or cards filled with nothing but smiles, love and sometimes cash. Though her heart was as big as Texas, after 101 years it wasn't strong enough to survive her surgery on August 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by Robert, her husband of 55 years. Among those lucky enough to have had Florence in their lives are son, George; daughter, Patricia; daughter-in-law, Rin; grandchildren, Robert (Melissa) and Rebecca (Patrick); step-grandsons, Robby and Chris (Holli); great grandchildren, Dylan, Martin, Murphy, Giana, Owen and Teigan; plus all those who crossed Florence's path during her 101 years. After living in her St. Paul home for 70 years, Florence moved into Tradition, a senior living facility in Brooklyn Park. The family wishes to thank everyone at Tradition for giving Florence four years of happiness, joy and lots of "bingo" games. Because of COVID-19, a celebration of Florence's life will be held later.









