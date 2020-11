Age 91, of St. Paul was led by her guardian angels into the arms of her Lord and dear husband Leonard on Nov. 10, 2020. She was a caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. We will miss her greatly. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church in St. Paul. She will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Maplewood, MN. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651