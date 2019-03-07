Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Florence KOCUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence M. (Marty) KOCUR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence M. (Marty) KOCUR Obituary
Age 91, of Welch Died peacefully March 5, 2019 1946 graduate of Monroe High School, & longtime West 7th Street resident. Florence married Joseph Kocur in 1950 & resided in the St. Paul area for 20 years prior to moving to a farm in Welch. Survived by 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 brother Richard, & by many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Saturday (3/9) at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miesville, 23995 Nicolai Ave., Hastings, with visitation 2 hours prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.