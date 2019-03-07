|
Age 91, of Welch Died peacefully March 5, 2019 1946 graduate of Monroe High School, & longtime West 7th Street resident. Florence married Joseph Kocur in 1950 & resided in the St. Paul area for 20 years prior to moving to a farm in Welch. Survived by 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 brother Richard, & by many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Saturday (3/9) at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miesville, 23995 Nicolai Ave., Hastings, with visitation 2 hours prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 7, 2019