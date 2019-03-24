|
|
9/29/1911 ~ 3/23/2019 Despite what the dates of a birth and death may indicate, Florence Marie Mikolajczyk would have never wanted you to know her exact age so please don't tell anyone. Her age was the best kept secret at her final home of Park River Estates in Coon Rapids. Florence was born in Minneapolis to Fran and Bill Johnson. She grew up in NE Minneapolis with her three beloved brothers. She attended Sheridan Elementary and Edison High School. Florence began dancing in the chorus at the Shubert Theatre in Minneapolis and began a career as an advertising model. She married Lawrence Mikolajczyk in 1936. From that union, their daughter Dianne "Ginger" was born and thus a lifelong dedication as Florence's only child. Lawrence died in 1972, and Florence remained a widow for her remaining 47 years. Florence was a committed member of the St. Anthony of Padua parish. She lived in NE Mpls. until 1988 when she moved into the RosePointe residence in Roseville. There she continued a passion for exercise through daily walks, attending aerobics and riding her exercise bike. This long life resulted in many friendships, with Florence sadly losing many best friends and walking companions along the way. She faced a great challenge at age 100 when she underwent surgery to remove colon cancer. A need for assistance resulted in moving to an assisted living facility at Epiphany in Coon Rapids. A broken hip at age 102 then led to Florence being moved to Park River nursing home. As much as she hated losing more independence, she thrived there, fighting for as much independence as they would allow and then some. She attended their activities, especially enjoying exercise class, walks with aides and leading them in exercise moves in the hallway. Florence stayed strong in her faith and would pray for anyone who asked. She loved Vikings football and would talk with anyone about it. She was a faithful fan, watching while wearing purple each Sunday, especially loving her current favorite player, Adam Thielen, whose picture hung in her room. Florence was mentally sharp, able to discuss politics, celebrities, fashion, and favorite memories, up until pneumonia got the best of her a couple of weeks ago. She is survived by her daughter Dianne "Ginger" Kloyda, granddaughters Lynn Kloyda and Beth (Mark) Peterson, great-grandchildren Casey, Katie, Luke, William, Henry and Kennedy, nieces and nephew, Lois (Jack) Freeman, Jeanne (Dane) DelPrincipe and John (Colleen) Johnson, sister-in-law Esther Johnson, great nieces and nephews, and many dedicated staff from Park River. The family would like to thank the staff for the devotion, love, care and laughs shared with Florence. She was well-loved there. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30am Wednesday, March 27 with visitation starting 1 hour prior at St. Anthony of Padua Chapel at Catholic Eldercare, 813 Main St. NE., Mpls. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Vaya con Dios Nonny! www.WashburnMcreavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019