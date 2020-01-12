|
|
Age 105 Born June 9, 1914~ Died January 6, 2020 Preceded in death by brother Herb (Agnes) Polzin and sister Esther (Helmuth) Rahn. Survived by nephew Herb (Carol) Polzin, niece Kathleen (Dave) Mommsen, great nieces and nephew and great great nieces and nephews. A lifelong member of Crown of Life Lutheran Church, Florence's quiet faith as well as devotion to family, were an inspiration. We treasure precious keepsakes from her decades of detailed needlework. Each spring our thoughts will turn to Florence for her love of gardening and the outdoors. Being ambulatory until the end was an example of her strength and determination. We will miss her sense of humor and remember her always. Our sincere gratitude to Ali's team at Mendakota Manor as well as Lynette's team at Our Lady of Peace Hospice for their exceptional care. Their deep emotional connection was a constant source of comfort. A private family service was held.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020