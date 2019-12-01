Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
ST. PATRICK CHURCH
1095 DeSoto St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. PATRICK CHURCH
1095 DeSoto St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Florence "Flossie" MORDORSKI

Has gone home to be with Jesus, on November 25, 2019, age 96. Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Sr.; son, Joseph; parents, Barney and Blanche Jansen; brothers, Jerome, Clarence and Bernard Sr. (surviving wife, Kathryn); sisters, Mildred (John) Neirengarden and Alice (John) Hesch. She is survived by children, Raymond Jr., Bernard (Kathy), Suzanne (James) Shimek and Michael (Patricia); and lifelong friend, Cathie McGarthwaite (Bob) Svendsen; 11 grandchildren, Andrew Shimek, Robert, Paul, James, Patrick, and Matthew Mordorski, Sara (Eric) Anderson, Karen (Mike) Marks, Nick, Jay and Dan Medenwaldt; and many great-grandchildren. Flossie loved her 20 year career as a directory assistance operator with NW Bell. Special thanks to Homestead of Maplewood & Health Partners Hospice for their excellent care. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 2, 10:30 A.M. at ST. PATRICK CHURCH, 1095 DeSoto St., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior. Burial Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Autism Foundation or HeathPartners Hospice. Bradshaw 1078 Rice Street 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
