Age 99 Of St. Paul Born July 19, 1921 – Passed Away November 4, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Florian, son Jim, and his wife, Kim Anderson, grandson Chris Sayer and sister Marci Miels. Survived by daughter Sandy Sayer; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and special friend and compassionate caregiver Darcy Weiler. Florence was an independent and hardworking woman who loved shopping, sewing and gardening. She will be deeply missed and joyfully remembered. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, November 25th at 10 am at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul, MN 55116. Private Interment at Fort Snelling immediately after Mass.