Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615

Florentine E. "Flo" (Koopmeiners) ROERING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florentine E. "Flo" (Koopmeiners) ROERING Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Age 81, of Maplewood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7th. Flo will be remembered for her devotion to God, love of her family, gardening, and her delicious caramel rolls. Preceded in death by loving husband, Marcellus "Sal"; parents; siblings; and other family members. Survived by children, Randy (Paulene), Sandy (Dave) Oakes, Russ (Lisa Tucci), Sue (Ray Gundvaldson); 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grand children; and many more beloved family members and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM, Wednesday, March 11th at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH (6133 15th St. N., Oakdale). Visitation 4-7PM Tuesday, March 10th at WULFF WOODBURY FUNERAL HOME (2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury) and 9-11AM Wednesday at the church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Grace Hospice and Prelude Homes for their loving and compassionate care. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florentine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -