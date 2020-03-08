|
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Age 81, of Maplewood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7th. Flo will be remembered for her devotion to God, love of her family, gardening, and her delicious caramel rolls. Preceded in death by loving husband, Marcellus "Sal"; parents; siblings; and other family members. Survived by children, Randy (Paulene), Sandy (Dave) Oakes, Russ (Lisa Tucci), Sue (Ray Gundvaldson); 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grand children; and many more beloved family members and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM, Wednesday, March 11th at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH (6133 15th St. N., Oakdale). Visitation 4-7PM Tuesday, March 10th at WULFF WOODBURY FUNERAL HOME (2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury) and 9-11AM Wednesday at the church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Grace Hospice and Prelude Homes for their loving and compassionate care. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020