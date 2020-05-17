Age 86 Of Mahtomedi Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 14, 2020. Graduate of Newburgh, IN, 20 years Air Force. Preceded in death by parents; sisters Bernice, Mildred, Emma; brother Bob. Survived by caring wife Rose (Pechman); sons Daniel (Kay), David (Laurie); daughter Patti (Jeff) Murphy; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. His family and friends were his greatest joy. Private Mass at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church. No flowers. Memorials preferred to St. Jude School, 600 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, MN 55115. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.comd
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.