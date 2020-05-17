Floyd A. BARCLAY
Age 86 Of Mahtomedi Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 14, 2020. Graduate of Newburgh, IN, 20 years Air Force. Preceded in death by parents; sisters Bernice, Mildred, Emma; brother Bob. Survived by caring wife Rose (Pechman); sons Daniel (Kay), David (Laurie); daughter Patti (Jeff) Murphy; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. His family and friends were his greatest joy. Private Mass at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church. No flowers. Memorials preferred to St. Jude School, 600 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, MN 55115. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.comd





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
May 16, 2020
Dad I miss you so much you will never know. The tears keep flowing like a river. Thanks for being ther for all of us. My kids and grandkids were lucky to call a great man like you Grandpa/Great Grandpa. I love you tons dad. Patti
patricia murphy
Daughter
May 16, 2020
Dad, I miss you so much, I know you are in a better place and not in anymore pain. You were a great role model for my kids and my grandkids and me. I know you will be watching over us all smiling. I love you Dad and miss you more then you will ever know. Patti
patricia murphy
Daughter
