Age 86, of St. Paul Passed away February 15, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Jolie; and parents, Herman and Emma. Survived by children, Steve, Nancy Strom, Tom, Patty (Don) Thiets, John, and Paul (Deb); eight grandchildren; siblings, Roland (Millie) Klein and Dorleen (Joe) Kessler; and special friend Karen Erickson. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, February 21 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N Dale St, St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Thursday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and 9:30-10:30AM Friday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020