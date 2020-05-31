Age 86 Died 5/28/2020 at Lyngblomsten Care Facility from COVID-19. Born 12/17/1933 in St. Paul, Minnesota, he lived in that city and worked for more than 30 years for the Minnesota Highway Department. With his first paycheck, he bought his mother a wedding ring, which his parents could not afford when they wed during the Great Depression. He served in the United States Army (1953-55). Floyd spent his retirement years in Mora, Minnesota, enjoying a lake home that he built with his two hands. He loved fishing, hunting, and Louis L'Amour novels. But his passion was his family. He showed his love by sharing his handyman skills and attending every family event. Floyd is preceded in death by his wife, Claudette, his daughter, Jill Nelson, and siblings Marcella, Clarence, Roland and Jack. He is survived by his sons Neil (Heidi), Scott (Cheryle) and Keith (Michelle), four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his sister, Veronica Sletten. At this time there will be no memorial service. Private interment at Fort Snelling at a later date. Family requests memorial donations be directed to Lyngblomsten Foundation, 1415 Almond Street, St. Paul, MN 55108. In a time of great need, this organization has been a model of service. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.