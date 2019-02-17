Home

Services
White Funeral Home
901 3rd Street
Farmington, MN 55024
651-463-7374
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
22120 Denmark, Ave
Farmington, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
22120 Denmark, Ave
Farmington, MN
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
Age 88 of Farmington, MN Formerly of Rosemount Passed away February 13, 2019. He was born on November 23, 1930 in Tracy Minnesota to Wenzel and Barbara (Zungl) Sellner. He grew up in Sleepy Eye MN. He was an Army combat veteran in Korea. He married Mary Treml in 1957. Retired from State of Minnesota in 1992. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and woodworking. Member of Knights of Columbus, American Legion and VFW. Floyd is survived by his wife of 61 years Mary (Treml); sons, Mark (Julie), James (Victoria), Daniel (Patricia), Gary (Brenda), Floyd Jr., and Patrick (Angela Kline); 12 grand-children and 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Bernice Kirchner of Westbrook MN, Patricia (Edward) Soukup of Sleepy Eye MN, Barbara (Bill) Mielke of Brookings SD; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marcella and brother Alex. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, February 19, at 11AM at St. Michael's in Farmington MN. Visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
