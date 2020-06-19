Age 84 of Roseville, MN Passed away at Cherrywood Pointe Roseville with family by his side on June 16. He was preceded in death by his wife Faye and parents Percy and Florence. Floyd is survived by his son Greg (Lyn) of Vadnais Heights, daughter Pam of New York, son Dan (Jill) of Shoreview; grandchildren Gretchen and Brian Deuel, Katie Todd, Jolie and Heidi Deuel; siblings Elaine Freichels, LaDonna Olson, Marian (John) Grow, Helen Sanborn, Marlys Santema, Don (Anita), Rick (Ann), Darla Butler; sisters and brothers-in-law Iona Heath, Clarice Nitti, Elton Heath, Arthur Dahle, Pinky (Ron) Pendergrass, Carol (Ken) Carling, Jim Spillet and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Floyd was born in 1935 in Greenbush Township, MN, and grew up on a farm in Foreston. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1953 and served in the National Guard. Floyd started his own masonry business in the 1960s. He took great pride in his work, never cutting corners and earning glowing referrals from many satisfied customers. His craftsmanship and that of his treasured employees can be seen in homes throughout the Twin Cities. Floyd married Faye Heath, the love of his life, in 1957 and they were married until her passing in 2015. As a young couple, they made their home in Roseville where they raised their three children and were active in the community. Floyd was a member of Roseville Lutheran Church for over 40 years where he enjoyed ushering and socializing. He loved sports and volunteered as a coach for his sons' teams, sponsored many local youth teams, and enjoyed playing for Advent Lutheran's and Murphy's softball teams. He was a fixture at his children's, grand children's and niece's/nephew's games, where he was quick to make friends and strike up a conversation. His devotion to the Twins, Vikings, North Stars and Wild endured a lifetime of wins and losses. Floyd's greatest joys came in spending time with family—including his very large extended family. From fishing and golfing (1991 hole in one!) to cribbage games and big holiday gatherings, Floyd reveled in the laughter and stories of those he loved most. We are grateful for his loving presence in our lives and will miss him dearly. In the interest of health and safety, a private family burial is planned. As we cannot meet to share stories, Floyd's family greatly appreciates remembrances left at Rosevillememorial chapel.com Memorial contributions suggested to Como Park Zoo or National Audubon Society to honor Floyd's love of animals, especially his backyard bird friends. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.