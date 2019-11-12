Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Forrest G. KLINGAMAN


1925 - 2019
Forrest G. KLINGAMAN Obituary
In Loving Memory 1925 - 2019 Age 94 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019. Preceded in death by wives, Mary Beth and Marjorie. Survived by children, Mary Anne (John) Thoresen, Jill (Terry) Cook, Ann McRae (Mike Wortman), Linda Byrne, Patrick (Kathy); sister, Thelma Hobbs; special friend, Bev Brodtmann and her family; many other family and friends. Funeral service 10AM Friday, November 15 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 9-10AM Friday at the funeral home. A special thanks to the caring doctors and nurses at North Memorial Hospital. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 12, 2019
