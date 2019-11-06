|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister Age 83, died November 2, 2019. Preceded in death by sons Robert DeWitt, Forrest DeWitt, grandsons Donald DeWitt Jr., Michael Koukal, longtime companion and best friend Joe Greenwood and former husband Lowell E. DeWitt. Loving mother of Don DeWitt, Steve DeWitt, Jennifer (Steve) Smith and Renee (Mike) Koukal. Blessed with many grand children and great grandchildren. Sister of Kathleen Gavegnano and Roberta Porcella. Funeral service Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake, visitation 1 hour before the service. Inurnment Union Cemetery, White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019