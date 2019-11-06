Home

Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-7661
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Frances A. DeWITT Obituary
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister Age 83, died November 2, 2019. Preceded in death by sons Robert DeWitt, Forrest DeWitt, grandsons Donald DeWitt Jr., Michael Koukal, longtime companion and best friend Joe Greenwood and former husband Lowell E. DeWitt. Loving mother of Don DeWitt, Steve DeWitt, Jennifer (Steve) Smith and Renee (Mike) Koukal. Blessed with many grand children and great grandchildren. Sister of Kathleen Gavegnano and Roberta Porcella. Funeral service Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake, visitation 1 hour before the service. Inurnment Union Cemetery, White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019
