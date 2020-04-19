Age 98 Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Woodbury Care Center. Fran was born on January 27, 1922 to Mildred (Mockler) Vollmer and George M. Vollmer. She was raised in Stillwater's North Hill neighborhood, attended area schools, and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1939. Following World War II, she married Leo G. Mack of Bayport. Fran was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a dedicated homemaker, who in her later years enjoyed garage sales, aerobics, and winter trips to Texas. Fran is survived by her children Mary (Joseph) Shafer, David (Mary) Mack, Patricia Mack, Catherine (Stephen) Cook, Andrew (Amy) Mack, and one sister, Ruth (Joe) Miller. She was also blessed with 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; daughter, Barbara; grand daughter, Alicia; great-granddaughter, Gracie; three siblings, and her parents. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.