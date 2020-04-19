Frances Ann (Vollmer) MACK
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 98 Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Woodbury Care Center. Fran was born on January 27, 1922 to Mildred (Mockler) Vollmer and George M. Vollmer. She was raised in Stillwater's North Hill neighborhood, attended area schools, and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1939. Following World War II, she married Leo G. Mack of Bayport. Fran was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a dedicated homemaker, who in her later years enjoyed garage sales, aerobics, and winter trips to Texas. Fran is survived by her children Mary (Joseph) Shafer, David (Mary) Mack, Patricia Mack, Catherine (Stephen) Cook, Andrew (Amy) Mack, and one sister, Ruth (Joe) Miller. She was also blessed with 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; daughter, Barbara; grand daughter, Alicia; great-granddaughter, Gracie; three siblings, and her parents. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cullen-Crea Funeral Home
307 South Arch Avenue
New Richmond, WI 54017-1818
715-246-2667
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved