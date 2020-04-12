|
Age 86 Of White Bear Lake Fran, born November 4, 1933, passed away of natural causes on April 8, 2020, near her lifelong home in White Bear Lake. She leaves behind three children, Vicki (Randy), Greg and Steve (Cindy), two adored grandchildren, Marissa and Derek, siblings, Dave, Barb, Margaret and Nancy, nieces, nephews, friends, co-workers and many neighbors. Her family prays that she has found the peace she always sought. Due to coronavirus, a memorial and funeral date will be set when appropriate. Please come when the date is announced. Information on memorial donations to be provided at a later date. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020