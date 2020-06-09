Frances C. ANTHONSEN
Age 88 of Cottage Grove Passed away on June 6, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence and sister, Mary Lobe. Loving mother of Bryan (Cathy), Brenda (John) Nieland, Lori (Bruce) and Mark. Grandmother of Joe (Jenna) and Rob Anthonsen; Mike and Laura Nieland. Sister of Peter Lilek; nieces and nephews. Family will plan a service at a later date. Memorials to National Kidney Foundation.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
