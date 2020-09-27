1/1
Frances Clare (Tromiczak) OSTLUND
Age 95, Died on 9-21-2020 Fran was born in Northeast Minneapolis to Paul and Frances Klimek Tromiczak. She is the second youngest of 10 children. Preceded in death by husband, Carl "Lenny" Ostlund; granddaughter, Melissa Cowles as well as 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Survived by sister, Therese Fabian; children, Elizabeth (John) Cowles, Mark (Dana Battles), Karen (Kenneth) Breuninger, Marianne (Alan) Bartos; 7 grandchildren: Sun Marie, Carl and Ella, Mark and Lisa (Chris), Joe and Leo; 2 great-grandchildren: Connor and Audrey; nieces and nephews; other loving relatives and friends. Fran was a parishioner at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for 70 years and was involved with the Altar and Rosary Society, OLV choir, and Eucharistic Ministers. She was a member of "The Rainbow Club", a multi-ethnic organization, and the Polanie Club, and was a Hospice volunteer. The past two years she lived at St. Therese, Oxbow Lake where she received wonderful care. She was a wonderful witness to living a Christian life with her faithfulness and caring for others. Private interment at Crystal Lake Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, North Memorial Hospice, St. Therese Oxbow Lake Foundation. www,Washburn-McReavy.com Crystal Lake Chapel 612-521-3677




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Washburn-Mcreavy Crystal Lake Chapel
3816 Penn Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55412
(612) 521-3677
