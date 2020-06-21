Age 87, of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2020 in the presence of her loving family after a recent diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia. Peggy was the third child of Frank and Dorothy O'Rourke and was born in 1932 in St. Paul. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ralph "Bo" Dolan; their children John, Patrick (Terri), Michael, Dan (Jeanne), Mary (Sean) Regan, Anne (Paul) Culligan; and her 13 grandchildren; Bo, Catie, John, Danny, Kelly, Darby, Michele, Hunter, Frances, Colleen, Bergen, Seamus, and Joseph. Also survived by her beloved sisters, Pat Pate, Mary Ann Borden, Nancy Luger, and brother, Bill O'Rourke. Peggy was a proud Irish Catholic. She attended St. Luke's grade school and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1950. In 1956, she married Bo and they began building a magnificent life together, which included year-round residences in St. Paul, winters in Florida, and cherished summers on the St. Croix River. She filled these homes with family, friends, laughter, and an abundance of love. Peggy enjoyed bird watching, gardening, watching classic films, cheering on the MN Twins, and traveling the world with Bo and great friends. She never stopped singing, dancing, laughing and being the most vocal backseat driver! Her most memorable tribute was being dubbed "flying feet on the dance floor" in her yearbook. Peggy had a remarkable gift that made everyone feel special, whether it was a family member, a best friend, or a complete stranger. She loved nothing more than being Bo's wife and our mother. "Love you forever!" A special thank you to her care providers at St. John's Hospital Cancer Care Center and St. Croix Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 25, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic (1938 Stanford Avenue, St. Paul, MN). Covid attendance restrictions in place, masks required. Live stream available at www.nativity stpaul.org. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to The Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Private Burial Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.