Frances E. BENGTSON
Age 73, of Stacy Passed away on August 26, 2020 She graduated from Flaxton High School in Flaxton, ND. Fran married Thomas J. Bengtson who worked on the Soo Line Railroad. She was an Avon Representative for many years. Fran loved animals, gardening and her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Diane Haley of Portal, ND. She is survived by husband, Thomas J. of Stacy, MN; son, Thomas A. (Lori) of Stacy, MN; grandchildren, Courtney (Tony) of North Branch, MN, Rachel of Stacy, MN, Danny of Stacy, MN; great grand children, Ayden, Kinsley; sisters, Judy (Larry) Olney of Flaxton, ND, Mary (Gene) Keller of Fergus Falls, MN, Arlene (Jim) Havekost of Morseilles, IL; George (Cheryl) Ericson of Rothsay, MN, Danny (Cathy) Ericson of Fergus Falls, MN; brother-in-law, Aussie Haley of Portal, ND. Services will be held at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
