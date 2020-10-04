Age 77, of St. Paul Passed peacefully on September 24, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Eleanor; sisters, Mary Vana, Barbara Esch and Judy Register. Survived by nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues and neighbors, who became family too. An R.N. for 50 years with Ancker, Ramsey and Regions Hospitals and Clinics. Special thanks to Regions and Dr. Sonnier for her loving care. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 5, 10am at Church of St. Louis, King of France (506 Cedar St., St. Paul.) Visitation at church 1 hour prior to service, masks required. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, St. Paul, or St. Anthony's Bread for the Poor.