1/
Frances Eileen "Fran" REISER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 77, of St. Paul Passed peacefully on September 24, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Eleanor; sisters, Mary Vana, Barbara Esch and Judy Register. Survived by nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues and neighbors, who became family too. An R.N. for 50 years with Ancker, Ramsey and Regions Hospitals and Clinics. Special thanks to Regions and Dr. Sonnier for her loving care. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 5, 10am at Church of St. Louis, King of France (506 Cedar St., St. Paul.) Visitation at church 1 hour prior to service, masks required. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, St. Paul, or St. Anthony's Bread for the Poor.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved