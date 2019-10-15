|
Age 93, of Rochester formerly of Forest Lake Preceded in death by husband, Elmer; sons, Wayne & James. Survived by daughter, Julie (Randy) Rieken; daughter-in-law, Mary Bear; 7 grand children; 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation 2-4 PM Sun. Oct. 20th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Mon. Oct. 21st with visitation one hour prior at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, MPLS. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 15, 2019