Age 81 of Saint Paul Passed away June 26, 2020 peacefully with family by her side. Preceded in death by daughter Angela. Survived by her husband John; children Roxanne, Chris (Pete), Sandy (Mark), James (Deb), Burt (Terese); grand children Julie (Ryan), John, Lana, Peter (Kelly), Stephanie (Dan), Alex (Amy), Ruby, Celestia, Samuel (Samuel's mom Alison); great grandchildren Athena, Hazel, Grant, Dominic, and Isabella. She was a dedicated, loving wife, mother, and grandmother who had a passion for baking and decorating many beautiful cakes. She was a 1956 graduate of Saint Paul Mechanic Arts. A celebration of her life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of donations please donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
or a Parkinson's foundation of your choice.