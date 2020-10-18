Age 83, of Saint Paul, Minnesota Passed away on October 16, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Nathan and Anna Berkovitz; sister, Sally (Arthur Jaffe); nephew, Edward Jaffe; and niece, Sandra Jaffe. Survived by daughters, Beth (Mitch) Golub, Wendy (Michael) Casey; and sister, Rita (Philip) Horwitz; grandchildren, Jamie Golub, Andrew Golub, Adam Casey and Anna Casey. Her friends and family referred to her as "Fran" or "Frani." Fran graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology. She worked for over 15 years for St. Paul Public Schools with students with disabilities. This work brought her much joy and fulfillment. For people who knew Fran, they also know she found profound joy in her circle of many friends. Fran was active at the Sons of Jacob Congregation and Temple of Aaron. She was an enthusiastic participant in Hadassah. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Zoom funeral service at Noon/CST on MONDAY October 19th. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to: https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation
. org/donate/honors-and-memorials. Zoom SHIVA on Monday, October 19th at 7:00 p.m. CST. Email zoom2@hodroffepstein.com for links. Hodroff- Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com