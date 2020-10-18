Age 88 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 at Saint Therese at St. Odilia. Preceded in death by parents Joseph Lazzaro and Angeline Lazzaro-Bonello. She is survived by husband of 63 years, Fred; daughter Louise (Dave) Burque; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Colby; and other loving family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Saint Therese at St. Odilia for their compassionate care of Mom. Private services for the family will be held at a later date.