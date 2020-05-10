Passed away on May 2, 2020 at 93 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Paul Foss; brothers, Jim and Richard Foss; and sister, Anna Margaret Thiem. She is survived by her daughter, Diane; son-in-law, Kim; grandsons, Brian Haselman and wife Jillian; Jonathan Haselman and wife Amber; granddaughter, Terese Taly; five beautiful great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Foss; and sister, Marie Powers. Frances was known as Oma to her grandchildren who were the loves of her life, along with her pastel artwork. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550