Frances M. HANSEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on May 2, 2020 at 93 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Paul Foss; brothers, Jim and Richard Foss; and sister, Anna Margaret Thiem. She is survived by her daughter, Diane; son-in-law, Kim; grandsons, Brian Haselman and wife Jillian; Jonathan Haselman and wife Amber; granddaughter, Terese Taly; five beautiful great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Foss; and sister, Marie Powers. Frances was known as Oma to her grandchildren who were the loves of her life, along with her pastel artwork. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved