More Obituaries for Frances WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. WALKER

Frances M. WALKER Obituary
Age 104, of St. Paul, MN Formerly of Lake Charles, LA Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 8/14/2019. Preceded in death by daughters, Jeanette Walker-Jackson & Gloria A. Walker; sisters, Annie Calvin West, Lea Ester & Lea Edna Williams. Survived by daughters, Lou (George) Walker-Thompson & Pauline Walker-Singleton; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Irma Lucille Calvin Simmons; nephews, Russell A. West & Roderic A. West; numerous cousins, other relatives and many friends. Frances has lived in St. Paul since 2003 and was a faithful member of Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. A visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with funeral service Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM all at the Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 585 Fuller Ave. St. Paul. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
