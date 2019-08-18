|
|
Age 104, of St. Paul, MN Formerly of Lake Charles, LA Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 8/14/2019. Preceded in death by daughters, Jeanette Walker-Jackson & Gloria A. Walker; sisters, Annie Calvin West, Lea Ester & Lea Edna Williams. Survived by daughters, Lou (George) Walker-Thompson & Pauline Walker-Singleton; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Irma Lucille Calvin Simmons; nephews, Russell A. West & Roderic A. West; numerous cousins, other relatives and many friends. Frances has lived in St. Paul since 2003 and was a faithful member of Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. A visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with funeral service Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM all at the Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 585 Fuller Ave. St. Paul. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019