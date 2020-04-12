Home

Frances Marie (Lee) PUNDERSON

Frances passed away at Southview Acres Healthcare Center on April 9, 2020 just 3 days shy of her 100th birthday. Preceded in death by husband, John O. Punderson. Survived by sons, John O., Jr. (Kathie) of Mendota Heights and Jeffrey L. (Julie) of Easton, MD and daughter Nancy C. Parr of Minnetonka. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Special thanks to all the staff at Southview Acres Memory Care Unit for their wonderful care of Frances over the past 4 years. Frances was a 30 year member of Salem Lutheran Church in West St. Paul, and a memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
