(nee Poeschl) — Age 92 Passed away peacefully March 10, 2020 at Friendship Home Community of Roseville. Frances Poeschl was born in St. Paul on June 12, 1927. She married Richard Wallraff on August 4, 1951. They lived and raised their family in Roseville. She was a strong devoted wife, mother and grand mother. Her family was her life. She enjoyed attending church and swimming in her pool. Fran is survived by her five children, Greg, Tom (Linda), Laurie (Scott) Sherman, Renee (Allen) Peek, and Bob (Anne); six grandchildren, Lindsey Wallraff, Hunter Wallraff, Alex Sherman, Adrienne Sherman, Jacob Wallraff, and Nick Wallraff; sisters, Doris O'Neil and Mary Ann Anderson; and brother, Thomas Poeschl. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wallraff, and brother, Michael Poeschl. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday, March 16 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B, from 3-6 PM Sunday, and at the church from 9-10 AM Monday. We would like to express our appreciation and gratitude for the loving care she received through HealthPartners Hospice, and the Friendship Home Community of Roseville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to HealthPartners Hospice and Friendship Home Community would be appreciated. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 12, 2020