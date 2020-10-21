1/1
Frances May Banta "Fran" SCHMIDT
1923 - 2020
Of Germantown, WI Passed away on October 10, 2020 at the age of 97. Fran was born on February 15, 1923, in Des Moines, IA. She and her husband, George, were married in 1945 and shared their lives for 62 years. Fran was a lover of music, having played the violin as a young woman in the Drake Univ. and later Waterloo, Iowa symphonies. She loved dancing, playing card games, entertaining and was always ready for a large family gathering. After they retired in 1985, Fran and George enjoyed their cabin on Girl Lake in Minnesota, traveled by motor coach with friends and eventually moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ. Their last years together were spent in Inver Grove Heights, MN. Fran is survived by her son Gary (Karen Schwarz) Schmidt of Downingtown, PA and daughters Susan (Marc) Farden of Snohomish, WA and Diane (Stuart) Blacher of Whitefish Bay, WI; 8 grandchildren: Karen (Schmidt) Klinzing, Laura (Schmidt) Wangensteen, Rebecca (Schmidt) Witikko, Jeffrey Schmidt, Erin Madar, Bryan Madar, Jason Blacher and Lindsey Blacher; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband George; son Noel Schmidt; granddaughter Julie Shink; and great grandchildren William and Hannah Klinzing. A memorial service is planned in the Spring.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

