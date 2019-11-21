|
|
Of Cottage Grove, MN Passed away peacefully on November 16th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Frances was a school teacher for over 40 years, she loved her Pink & Red Geraniums, spending time with her family, and was a die hard Viking fan! Preceded in death by her husband, Germain F Nierenhausen. Frances is survived by 2 sons, Richard D Nierenhausen, Joseph A (Darlene) Nierenhausen and a daughter, Cathleen A (Joseph) Backer, all of MN. As well as many grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services will be held at St Rita's Church, 8694 80th St Cottage Grove MN on Friday, November 22nd at 11am with visitation starting at 10am.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 21, 2019