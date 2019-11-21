Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St Rita's Church
8694 80th St
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St Rita's Church
8694 80th St
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances NIERENHAUSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances "Frannie" NIERENHAUSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances "Frannie" NIERENHAUSEN Obituary
Of Cottage Grove, MN Passed away peacefully on November 16th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Frances was a school teacher for over 40 years, she loved her Pink & Red Geraniums, spending time with her family, and was a die hard Viking fan! Preceded in death by her husband, Germain F Nierenhausen. Frances is survived by 2 sons, Richard D Nierenhausen, Joseph A (Darlene) Nierenhausen and a daughter, Cathleen A (Joseph) Backer, all of MN. As well as many grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services will be held at St Rita's Church, 8694 80th St Cottage Grove MN on Friday, November 22nd at 11am with visitation starting at 10am.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -