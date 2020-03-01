Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
171 Elm St.
Lino Lakes, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
171 Elm St.
Lino Lakes, MN
Frances S. (Schlechter) POLSKI

Frances S. (Schlechter) POLSKI Obituary
Age 92 of Shoreview Died on February 28, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Peter and daughter, Pamela. Survived by children, Stephen (Lynn), Philip (Diane), Cynthia (Tom Hinck) Polski and Deborah (Scott) Demma; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and sister, Jane LaFond. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, March 10th at 10:30 AM (visitation 9-10:30 AM) at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes, MN. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Suncoast Hospice of Clearwater, FL or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2020
