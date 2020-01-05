|
Age 84 of St. Paul Passed away December 31, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Salvatore LoBaido; brothers, John (Betty) Vitale, Pascal Vitale; and parents, Joseph and Concetta Vitale; sister-in-law, Jan Vitale. She will be dearly missed by those who survive her: children, Deanna (Kevin) Gorman, Connie (John) Marchio and Dino (Veronika) LoBaido; grand children, Natalie Francesca Flocchini, Alessandra Gorman, Jake Gorman, Gia Francesca Johnston, Tony Marchio, Jackie Bickford, Adriana Francesca LoBaido; great-grand children, Marin, Camden and Cruz Flocchini, Francesca, Charlotte and Lucila Johnston; brothers, James (Judy) Vitale, Joseph Vitale; sister-in-law, Teresa Vitale; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Francesca served as role model and emotional guide for her entire family, as well as a volunteer for numerous organizations, including St. Paul Winter Carnival, Roseville Central Park Women's Auxiliary, Special Olympics Minnesota, St. Paul/Modena Sister City Committee - St. Paul Women's Division. Francesca is also named in the St. Paul Winter Carnival's Salvatore and Francesca LoBaido Volunteer Service Awards event. Francesca, her husband and brothers operated the Venetian Inn Restaurant in Little Canada for over 80 years. Francesca's affiliation with the restaurant offered her numerous opportunities to volunteer and develop long and rich friendships, which included opera singer Luciano Pavarotti and body builder Franco Colombo. Francesca was a warm and exceptional spokesperson for her community and culture. Her smiling face and powerful ability to persuade will be greatly missed by friends and family. Visitation will be 5-8PM Thursday at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Friday, January 10 at ST. JOHN'S CHURCH OF LITTLE CANADA, 380 Little Canada Road with visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Funeral will be followed by memorial reception at the Little Venetian Inn in Little Canada. Memorials preferred to Special Olympics Minnesota. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020