Age 82 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on November 16, 2020. Preceded in death by parents; 2 brothers. Survived by loving husband, of 63 years, Art; daughter, Julie Cassidy; sons, Don (Kathy) Cassidy & Rich (Angie) Cassidy; grandchildren, Jessica (Craig) Helpser, Jennifer Cassidy, Patrick & Peter Cassidy; brother, Frank (Debbie) Sackett; also nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Fran worked over 25 years at Cenex. She was passionate about her flower gardens and spending time with the grandkids. Visitation 3-7 PM Monday, November 23rd, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, November 24th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 353 72nd St., IGH. Interment St. Patrick's Church Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com